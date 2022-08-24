New apartments, homes to come with I-26, I-526 interchange upgrades

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation wants to hear your input on its next steps on a project designed to expand the interchange at I-26 and I-526 and allow for new homes in the surrounding community.

The agency will hold an in-person public information meeting Saturday in North Charleston.

The SCDOT hopes the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor West Project, which began in 2019, will bring together communities that were divided by the interstate.

The communities directly affected by this project are Russelldale, Ferndale, Camp, Liberty Park and Highland Terrace.

The project will focus on increasing generational wealth and building affordable housing, providing scholarship and job training opportunities and addressing first-time buyer programs so people can transition from renters into homeowners.

SCDOT Project Director Joy Riley says it is important that this project ultimately benefits the community.

“Really over the last six months that’s what we’ve been doing is trying to make sure that this community mitigation plan addresses all the concerns of the community and really creates that benefit for the community,” Riley says.

A part of the project is a plan to build 100 new apartment units that are affordable along with 45 single-family lots. SCDOT is prioritizing the construction of the I-26/I-526 Interchange, which includes increasing capacity along the mainline of I-526 from Paul Cantrell Boulevard to Virginia Avenue. They say the expansion will cut the number of crashes because of congestion and improve travel times.

The in-person public information meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Ferndale Community Center in North Charleston.

