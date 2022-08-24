SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

New apartments, homes to come with I-26, I-526 interchange upgrades

The SCDOT hopes the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor West Project, which began in 2019, will bring...
The SCDOT hopes the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor West Project, which began in 2019, will bring together communities that were divided by the interstate.(SCDOT)
By Elisheva Wimberly
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation wants to hear your input on its next steps on a project designed to expand the interchange at I-26 and I-526 and allow for new homes in the surrounding community.

The agency will hold an in-person public information meeting Saturday in North Charleston.

The SCDOT hopes the I-526 Lowcountry Corridor West Project, which began in 2019, will bring together communities that were divided by the interstate.

The communities directly affected by this project are Russelldale, Ferndale, Camp, Liberty Park and Highland Terrace.

The project will focus on increasing generational wealth and building affordable housing, providing scholarship and job training opportunities and addressing first-time buyer programs so people can transition from renters into homeowners.

SCDOT Project Director Joy Riley says it is important that this project ultimately benefits the community.

“Really over the last six months that’s what we’ve been doing is trying to make sure that this community mitigation plan addresses all the concerns of the community and really creates that benefit for the community,” Riley says.

A part of the project is a plan to build 100 new apartment units that are affordable along with 45 single-family lots. SCDOT is prioritizing the construction of the I-26/I-526 Interchange, which includes increasing capacity along the mainline of I-526 from Paul Cantrell Boulevard to Virginia Avenue. They say the expansion will cut the number of crashes because of congestion and improve travel times.

The in-person public information meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Ferndale Community Center in North Charleston.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police say a crash late Tuesday afternoon in downtown Charleston killed two people...
2 killed in 4-vehicle crash in downtown Charleston
Authorities said Wendy Cook, the principal at Stewart Heights Elementary School, was shot and...
Elementary school principal found shot, killed in South Carolina
Former Charleston County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Joyce Smith, who was fired in April, has filed...
Former chief deputy sues Charleston sheriff, county over firing
Deputies say they responded around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Scotchman on Highway 78 after...
Deputies investigating armed robbery at Ladson convenience store
Two stills from footage recorded Saturday at the North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese show multiple...
Children’s birthday party ends in arrests at North Charleston Chuck E. Cheese

Latest News

Gov. Henry McMaster and a state representative joined the South Carolina Department of Natural...
Nonprofit, agencies ask state for help removing abandoned boats from Charleston waterways
The crash happened on Highway 30 eastbound near Calhoun Street Tuesday afternoon.
Police release new details in fatal downtown Charleston crash
Councilman Stephen Bowden said the Charleston area has an ongoing housing crisis, but the...
Concerns arise over Highway 61’s ability to handle future growth
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Concerns arise over Highway 61’s ability to handle future growth