SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

MUSC breaks ground on emergency room serving Seabrook, Kiawah and Johns Island

Source: Live 5
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina on Thursday broke ground on a new emergency and specialty services facility.

They say the new ER will serve residents on Kiawah Island, Seabrook Island and Johns Island.

Hospital officials say people in those communities have been traveling almost 30 minutes to get to the nearest emergency room.

The new emergency room will ensure residents in the sea island communities have access to an emergency room close to them.

“We need to enable best local care and to help provide the continuity of care that’s needed for best practice,” MUSC President David J. Cole said.

While some details still need to be sorted out, officials believe the new facility can be open by the end of 2023 or early 2024.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La’Ron Jaiheem Alvin Bess, of Summerville, is charged with attempted murder, assault and...
Judge denies bond for suspect in Ladson DMV shooting
Highsmith was 21 months old on Aug. 23, 1971, when she was abducted by someone claiming to be a...
Tip claims child kidnapped 51 years ago may have been spotted on Daniel Island
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrests of five people who they say are...
5 arrested in Berkeley County drug bust
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating an armed robbery Thursday...
Deputies investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Latest News

The organizations will now offer cold dinners at two library branches, in addition to snacks at...
Charleston County Public Library, Lowcountry Food Bank expand after-school food program
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston County Public Library, Lowcountry Food Bank expand after school food program
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: MUSC breaks ground on new emergency room
Heavy rain and flooding are possible in parts of the Lowcountry on Friday.
FIRST ALERT: Flood watch issued for parts of the Lowcountry