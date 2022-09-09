MUSC breaks ground on emergency room serving Seabrook, Kiawah and Johns Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina on Thursday broke ground on a new emergency and specialty services facility.

They say the new ER will serve residents on Kiawah Island, Seabrook Island and Johns Island.

Hospital officials say people in those communities have been traveling almost 30 minutes to get to the nearest emergency room.

The new emergency room will ensure residents in the sea island communities have access to an emergency room close to them.

“We need to enable best local care and to help provide the continuity of care that’s needed for best practice,” MUSC President David J. Cole said.

While some details still need to be sorted out, officials believe the new facility can be open by the end of 2023 or early 2024.

