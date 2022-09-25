SC Lottery
Clemson to host ESPN’s College Gameday for matchup against NC State

ESPN's College Gameday comes to Clemson
ESPN's College Gameday comes to Clemson(Clemson Athletics)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Football announced that College Gameday is coming to town this weekend for their matchup against NC State.

The school announced the upcoming event via Twitter on Sunday morning.

According to officials, the pregame show is expected to take place on Bowman Field and be broadcast live from 9:00 a.m. to noon. Saturday’s broadcast will be the 8th one from Clemson and the team’s 30th overall appearance on the show. Currently, Clemson is 6-1 when hosting College GameDay at home.

Clemson is currently 4-0 and coming off a 51-45 win against Wake Forest in double overtime. However, NC State should be the biggest challenge they’ve faced all season.

