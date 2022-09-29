FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Ian emerges off East Coast of Florida!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm early Thursday morning but the final chapter of Ian is not done yet. The National Hurricane Center forecasts that Ian will likely approach the South Carolina coast as a strong tropical storm or Category 1 hurricane early Friday afternoon. The forecast cone shows the potential of a landfall between Savannah and Myrtle Beach on Friday. With the increased chance that slight strengthening could occur, hurricane warnings may be issued for part of our area, especially along the coast, today. Regardless, conditions are expected to go downhill quickly tonight and into Friday as Ian begins to turn northward. Showers will increase along with the wind by Thursday afternoon and evening. Heavy rain and stronger winds will develop overnight with heavy rainfall likely along the coast by sun up on Friday morning. The heaviest rain and greatest impacts will occur between 5AM and 5PM in the Lowcountry of South Carolina. While heavy rain and strong winds will occur regardless, the exact path of the center of this storm will determine who gets wind gusts up to hurricane strength and who sees the greatest storm surge. The most significant storm surge will occur near and just north of where this storm comes ashore. South of the landfall point will see considerable less storm surge. Be prepared for the potential for 4-6′ of storm surge in your area. Once this storm moves onshore, conditions should begin to rapidly improve as we head into Friday evening. The rain will die down and gradually the wind will lessen as well. Make sure you take today to secure and lose items and prepare yourself for the potential of a landfalling hurricane to occur along our coastline. With drastic models shifts over the past couple days, and more today, stay with Live 5 First Alert Weather for continuous updates! A track 50 miles one direction or the other could greatly increase or decrease our impacts.

RAINFALL: 3-8″ expected.

STORM SURGE: 4-6′ possible north of the center

WIND: Gusts to 40 mph today, 50 mph tonight and up to 75 mph along the coast tomorrow.

Isolated tornadoes are possible as the system approaches overnight and tomorrow. Beach erosion, dangerous and high surf are all expected!

