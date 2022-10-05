Police: 1 dead, 2 hurt in N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a possible drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the intersection of Peppertree Lane and Hunters Ridge Lane around 2:35 p.m.

At the scene, they found a dead male with a “wound consistent with a gunshot wound,” according to police spokesman Harve Jacobs. Officers then looked around and found two more males with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital and are currently in stable condition.

Deputy Chief Ken Hagge said investigators know very little about how the shooting started. Officers are reviewing cameras in the area and speaking with witnesses.

“At this point, it looks like a possible drive-by shooting,” he said. “Like a vehicle pulled up and shot and left. So, that’s about all we know.”

Peppertree Lane is still being blocked off by investigators.

Police and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

BREAKING: very large police presence on the corner of Peppertree Ln and Milstone Dr in North Charleston. I’m seeing 12 or so units on scene right now. @Live5News pic.twitter.com/7CXlXISmf0 — Anna Harris | Live 5 News (@annajamesharris) October 5, 2022

