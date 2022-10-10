SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police search for Georgetown shooting suspect

The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for...
The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for charges in connection to a shooting.(Georgetown Police Department)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for charges in connection to a shooting.

Franklin Ezekiel Grant, Jr. is wanted in connection to an Oct. 1 shooting on Front Street, Georgetown Deputy Chief Nelson Brown said.

Police say Grant is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 7:30 p.m. south of Riverfront Park, where a concert was being held.
4 ejected, 1 in critical condition after Cooper River boat crash
Roger Lavar Smalls is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension,...
Deputies: Man facing multiple charges after Ladson carjacking, chase
The sheriff’s office responded to River Road near Brownswood Road after 4:30 p.m.
Deputies: Driver killed after hitting tree on Johns Island
The Charleston Police Department said a pair of separate shootings late Saturday night left an...
2 wounded in pair of downtown shootings
The crash happened at approximately 11 p.m. Saturday on Ashley Phosphate Road near Fennell Road
Bicyclist killed in late-night Dorchester County hit-and-run crash

Latest News

The Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office said a 24-year-old man is facing charges in connection...
Deputies make arrest in deadly Williamsburg County shooting
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says one person was injured in a shooting Sunday after...
1 injured in Sunday night Beaufort Co. shooting
Santee Cooper, Central Electric Cooperative, and their customers would benefit by receiving a...
Georgetown County to hold meeting for residents concerned about proposed solar farm
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Georgetown County to hold meeting for residents concerned about proposed solar farm