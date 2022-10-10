Police search for Georgetown shooting suspect

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for charges in connection to a shooting.

Franklin Ezekiel Grant, Jr. is wanted in connection to an Oct. 1 shooting on Front Street, Georgetown Deputy Chief Nelson Brown said.

Police say Grant is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300.

