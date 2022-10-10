Police search for persons of interest in downtown burglary

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest in a September burglary.

Police say unidentified individuals entered a home in the 200 block of Coming Street illegally on Sept. 19, stole several items and caused several hundred dollars in damage to the property.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department at 843-577-7434 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

