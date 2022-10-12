SC Lottery
Battery and head coach Conor Casey agree to part ways

Battery head coach Conor Casey and the team have agreed to part ways it was announced on...
Battery head coach Conor Casey and the team have agreed to part ways it was announced on Wednesday(Charleston Battery)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - After less than a year on the job, the Battery and head coach Conor Casey have “mutually agreed to part ways” according to a release sent from the club on Wednesday morning.

The move will take effect immediately with assistant Dennis Sanchez leading the squad for their season finale on Saturday at Patriots Point against Loudoun United FC.

Casey’s only season with the club can only be described as disappointing. The team currently sits at 6-21-6 on the season, have lost 4 in a row and have been outscored by 36 goals. Six wins would be the least amount of wins the team has ever had in a season and a win on Saturday would tie them for the least matching the record they had of 7 in 2004.

“The Battery would like to thank Conor for his service and wish him the best in the future,” Club President Lee Cohen said in a statement. “We recognize the significance of this change in direction and the opportunity it presents for us to compete at a playoff-caliber level again while making our city and dedicated supporters proud.”

Casey’s only statement through the team said “I’d like to thank the club for the opportunity as head coach,”.

The coach was hired in December of 2021 to replace Mike Anhaueser. The club says the search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

