Deputies investigating armed robbery in Ladson

Detectives from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate an armed robbery Sunday morning at a gas station in the Ladson area.

Patrol deputies responded about 9 a.m. to Sonny’s at 9581 Highway 78. A store employee reported that a black male in dark clothing had walked in and pointed a handgun while demanding money. The employee gave money from the cash register to the robber, who left the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Deputies and a K-9 team responded and searched the area but did not locate any suspects.

There is no detailed suspect description available. Detectives are working to identify the suspect. Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

