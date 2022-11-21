SC Lottery
Deputies investigating armed robbery in Ladson

Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an armed robbery that...
Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an armed robbery that happened Sunday morning at a gas station in the Ladson area.(Live 5/File)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an armed robbery that happened Sunday morning at a gas station in the Ladson area.

Deputies say they responded to the BP gas station on Highway 78 around 9 a.m. An employee said a man walked in and presented a handgun while demanding money.

The employee says he handed over the money to the man.

No injuries were reported.

Deputies and a K-9 team responded and searched the area but did not find the robber.

Detectives are working to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information can call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111, remember you can remain anonymous.

Detectives from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate an armed robbery Sunday morning at a gas station in the Ladson area.

Patrol deputies responded about 9 a.m. to Sonny’s at 9581 Highway 78. A store employee reported that a black male in dark clothing had walked in and pointed a handgun while demanding money. The employee gave money from the cash register to the robber, who left the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Deputies and a K-9 team responded and searched the area but did not locate any suspects.

There is no detailed suspect description available. Detectives are working to identify the suspect. Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

