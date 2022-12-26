SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Holiday Military Greetings

Officials: Family, 14 animals displaced after North Charleston fire

Fire officials in North Charleston are investigating a house fire Monday afternoon.
Fire officials in North Charleston are investigating a house fire Monday afternoon.(Live 5)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire officials in North Charleston are investigating a house fire Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to a reported house fire on Stratton Drive around 2:15 p.m., according to Charleston County Dispatch.

Once on scene, crews worked to extinguish the fire. Officials say two adults and two children were displaced because of the fire.

Two turtles, three dogs, six lizards and three cats were rescued and survived, Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said. Three cats died as a result of the fire.

One person was treated on scene for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water officials say that over 400 customers a day are reporting leaking pipes.
‘We have a critical situation’: Charleston Water officials warn of potential boil water notice
The calls for a new investigation come as residents say their properties are still being hit...
SC gun range responds to state senator’s request for probe
The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission will open the reconstructed Edwin S....
New Folly Beach Pier will open Monday
A Mississippi teacher and her husband say they are welcoming quintuplets to their family.
Teacher surprised to find out she is pregnant with quintuplets: ‘How is this possible?’
Most Lowcountry counties were under a wind chill advisory for the second morning in a row on...
Hate this cold? Get ready for a return to the 70s

Latest News

With research and the help of friends and neighbors, Antonio Inzillo is trying to fix his...
Charleston Water System ‘only a few steps away from a catastrophe’
Dorchester County man loses home to storm damage, cannot qualify for federal assistance
Dorchester Co. man loses home to storm damage, cannot qualify for federal assistance
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dorchester Co. man loses home to storm damage, cannot qualify for federal assistance
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Water System ‘only a few steps away from a catastrophe’ as freezing temps causes water crisis