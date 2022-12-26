Officials: Family, 14 animals displaced after North Charleston fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire officials in North Charleston are investigating a house fire Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to a reported house fire on Stratton Drive around 2:15 p.m., according to Charleston County Dispatch.

Once on scene, crews worked to extinguish the fire. Officials say two adults and two children were displaced because of the fire.

Two turtles, three dogs, six lizards and three cats were rescued and survived, Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said. Three cats died as a result of the fire.

One person was treated on scene for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.