Summerville man celebrates 106th birthday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville man celebrated his 106th birthday this Christmas.

Mr. Roosevelt Thomas turned 106 on Christmas Day. Thomas was born on December 25, 1916 in Bishopville, South Carolina.

Roosevelt and his seven siblings grew up on a farm in Lee County. As a young man, he worked for Lee Motor Company.

In 1939, Roosevelt and his wife Magnolia moved to Charleston where he worked as a machinist at the Charleston Naval Shipyard for more than 35 years.

He eventually moved his family to Summerville where he owned an auto repair shop. During that time, he worked on cars for Summerville residents for many generations. His family says he taught the trade to his son and grandsons.

Roosevelt has been a member of Bethel A.M.E. Church since 1944.

Live 5 News would like to extend a very happy 106th birthday greeting to Mr. Roosevelt Thomas.

