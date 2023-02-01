LIVE: Day 8: Court convenes Wednesday for 4th day of testimony

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Testimony in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial is expected to begin Wednesday with a focus on a potential key piece of evidence: a cellphone video recorded by Murdaugh’s son.

Murdaugh, the disbarred Lowcountry attorney, is standing trial for the two killings at the family’s Colleton County hunting property on June 7, 2021.

The video expected to be discussed Wednesday by South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Lt. Britt Dove was made by Paul Murdaugh about four minutes before he stopped using his cellphones, roughly the time investigators believe he and his mother, Maggie Murdaugh, were fatally shot.

In that video, investigators say Alex Murdaugh’s voice can be heard, despite the fact that the told police hours after the killings and repeated in an interview with SLED Senior Special Agent Jeff Croft that he wasn’t at the kennels that night.

Agent insists Alex Murdaugh suggested he killed his son

For the second day in a row on Tuesday, a portion of testimony focused on an interview of Murdaugh by investigators and a single pronoun.

In a recording of that conversation, which took place three days after the killings, Murdaugh is emotional when he says of Paul, “It was so bad.” But it is what he says next that became a point of contention over since Monday.

Croft testified he was “100% confident” Murdaugh said “I did him so bad.”

But others in the courtroom heard, “They did him so bad.”

If Murdaugh used the word “I,” some might construe that as a confession; if he used the word “they,” it might be interpreted as referring to people Murdaugh told investigators were threatening his son after the 2019 boat crash that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach.

Defense attorney Jim Griffin replayed the clip multiple times Tuesday, once even at a slower speed.

“Did you hear ‘they’ then?” Griffin asked.

“No sir, I did not,” Croft said.

Prosecutors haven’t explained why they have emphasized the comment.

“What were the things going through your mind when you heard, or misheard, ‘I did him so bad?’” defense attorney Jim Griffin asked Croft during cross-examination. “I wasn’t a good dad? I spoiled him? Or, I killed him?”

“It was definitely something we needed to follow up on,” Croft said.

The agent said he didn’t ask for clarification that day because he thought it was too early in the investigation to confront Murdaugh and lose his cooperation. Griffin asked about an interview three months later and Croft said the agents didn’t get to asking about that but did ask Murdaugh point-blank if he killed his wife and son.

Griffin asked if it would be up to the jury to decide the truth.

“They get to hear the tape and make their own mind up on what he said, yes sir,” Croft responded.

As with much of the first four days of testimony, there were interesting bits and pieces from prosecutors, often provided without further explanation, such as a $1,021.10 receipt from a Gucci store with an item circled.

The defense used their cross-examination of Croft to try to poke holes in how the investigation unfolded. Croft was asked if he knew why state agents didn’t search Murdaugh’s home in the hours after the killings for dirty clothes, possible blood in drains or other evidence. Croft said he didn’t know what other agents did.

Griffin also asked Croft why agents didn’t search Murdaugh’s mother’s home until September — three months after the killings — even though that was the only place Murdaugh said he went before finding the bodies.

“I know I did not go and I’m not sure what any of the other agents in the investigative circle had done,” Croft said.

Prosecutors then called several witnesses to talk about how they collected data from cellphones belonging to Murdaugh, his son and wife.

Dove, the main witness who reviewed the data only got to Maggie Murdaugh’s cellphone before court ended for the day on Tuesday. Dove went over a trove of information her cellphone kept, from each text and call received to being unplugged at 8:17:51 p.m. on the night of the killings.

Dove detailed for prosecutors a flurry of activity starting at 8:49 p.m. on Maggie Murdaugh’s phone. The orientation changed from portrait to landscape and back several times. The camera turned on for one second, likely her face ID checking to see if she was logging in. Her health app recorded 59 steps — all until 9:06 p.m. when that activity ended.

Prosecutors didn’t have Dove explain in detail what might have happened.

But investigators have said they think the killings happened at roughly 8:50 p.m. Maggie Murdaugh’s cellphone was found the next day, after help from her family, just off the road about a half mile from the family property. Alex Murdaugh left around that time to visit his ailing mother, prosecutors have said.

The trial is expected to continue through next week.

