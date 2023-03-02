2 killed in N. Charleston crash; driver facing charges

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a 22-year-old man is facing charges after a Thursday crash left two people dead.

Darrius L. Frasier is charged with two counts of reckless homicide, according to police.

The two-vehicle crash happened just before noon on Dorchester Road at I-26. Investigators say two people were killed in the crash; however, further details of the crash have not yet been released.

Frasier is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center. A booking photo has not yet been made available.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the names of the victims.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.