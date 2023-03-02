SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

2 killed in N. Charleston crash; driver facing charges

North Charleston Police say a 22-year-old man is facing charges after a Thursday crash left two people dead.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a 22-year-old man is facing charges after a Thursday crash left two people dead.

Darrius L. Frasier is charged with two counts of reckless homicide, according to police.

The two-vehicle crash happened just before noon on Dorchester Road at I-26. Investigators say two people were killed in the crash; however, further details of the crash have not yet been released.

Frasier is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center. A booking photo has not yet been made available.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the names of the victims.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The jury considering whether Alex Murdaugh was responsible for murdering his wife and son will...
BLOG: Day 27: Jury hears closing arguments from state in Murdaugh murder trial
Alex Murdaugh (center) listens to testimony earlier this month during his murder trial. Defense...
BLOG: Day 28: Jury begins deliberation in Murdaugh murder trial
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the toddler who died after being struck by...
Coroner IDs toddler killed in Berkeley Co. crash
Deputies responded around 2:50 p.m. to Folly Road at the Sol Legare Road intersection.
Motorcyclist killed in James Island crash
Javonte Marquise West, 29, is charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm in a...
North Charleston man charged in Ladson robbery

Latest News

The former vice president and around a dozen leaders spoke for around an hour to discuss the...
Former VP Pence holds roundtable discussion with Lowcountry law enforcement
Paul Jerome Shine Jr., 25, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm in a...
Deputies arrest man in connection with Hollywood shooting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 2 killed in N. Charleston crash; man facing charges
Trident Technical College administrators are hosting more than 1,500 college students for its...
1,500 students expected at Trident Tech career fair