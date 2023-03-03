SC Lottery
1 killed in Beaufort Co. crash

It happened at 10:19 a.m. Friday on Sam Doyle Drive near Athens Lane.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died in a single-vehicle crash on Saint Helena Island.

A 2000 Toyota Avalon was traveling west on Sam Doyle Drive. The vehicle then ran off the left side of the road, stuck a culvert and overturned multiple times, according to Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The driver died on the scene, Tidwell said.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

