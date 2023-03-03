SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Shooting on SC State campus injures student

The shooting happened early Friday morning at the Hugine Suites on the campus of South Carolina...
The shooting happened early Friday morning at the Hugine Suites on the campus of South Carolina State University.(WIS)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina State University student was injured in an overnight shooting on campus, the college confirmed.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting which happened at Hugine Suites at approximately 12:30 a.m. Friday, a release from the college’s Office of Institutional Advancement states.

The campus was placed on lockdown while police searched for a suspect, but that lockdown was lifted at approximately 1:25 a.m. after authorities determined there was no threat to the campus community.

A male student was treated for a non-life-threatening injury, university officials said.

University Campus Police, the Orangeburg Police Department, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all counts for the murder of his wife and son at the Colleton...
BLOG: Alex Murdaugh convicted of 2021 murders of wife, son
Wayne McNeil, 29, of Charleston, is charged with one count of murder and one count of...
Police: 1 killed in downtown Charleston shooting; suspect in custody
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the toddler who died after being struck by...
Coroner IDs toddler killed in Berkeley Co. crash
Murdaugh walks out of the courtroom Thursday night after being found guilty of murdering his...
Jury convicts Murdaugh in double murder
The two-vehicle crash happened just before noon on Dorchester Road at I-26.
2 killed in N. Charleston crash; driver facing charges

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse on March 3.
WATCH LIVE: Judge sentences Alex Murdaugh in murders of wife, son
Food costs are up for both food banks and clients
Demand for help increasing at Lowcountry food banks
The Storm Prediction Center places the Lowcountry in its lowest storm threat, a one in its...
FIRST ALERT: Cold front to bring gusty winds, storm threat late Friday
The city of Charleston is conducting a survey to learn residents' concerns about hazards the...
Charleston wants feedback on plan to reduce hazards