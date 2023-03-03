Shooting on SC State campus injures student

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina State University student was injured in an overnight shooting on campus, the college confirmed.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting which happened at Hugine Suites at approximately 12:30 a.m. Friday, a release from the college’s Office of Institutional Advancement states.

The campus was placed on lockdown while police searched for a suspect, but that lockdown was lifted at approximately 1:25 a.m. after authorities determined there was no threat to the campus community.

A male student was treated for a non-life-threatening injury, university officials said.

University Campus Police, the Orangeburg Police Department, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

