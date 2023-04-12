Deputies: Man shot before crashing into Berkeley Co. apartment

SC Lottery
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they determined a driver who crashed into a Berkeley County apartment Tuesday was fatally shot before the crash.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they determined a driver who crashed into a Berkeley County apartment Tuesday was fatally shot before the crash.

Deputies responded to a possible collision on South Cranford Road early Tuesday morning.

Cpl. Carli Drayton said deputies located a Dodge Durango that hit a building and stopped inside an apartment’s living room.

“Preliminary investigations revealed the driver of the Dodge Durango suffered a gunshot wound prior to the vehicle collision,” Drayton said.

Drayton said the resident inside the apartment was injured and taken to an area hospital.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4505.

