Boating training courses could be required by state law

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Similar to driving a car, driving a boat could soon require a class beforehand. South Carolina lawmakers could vote on a bill Tuesday that would require boat education courses for all people born after 2007 going forward.

Right now, state law does not require any training for people over the age of 16 to drive a “personal watercraft” by themselves. Personal watercraft refers to boats and jet skis, and the bill defines all personal watercraft with 10 horsepower or higher engines.

“There are more people boating these days. There are more people with less experience boating these days. More people are visiting our coasts that can easily rent a boat and go out into unknown waters with a 10-minute talk. So, there’s more need for this than ever,” Chris Crolley, a boat captain at Coastal Expeditions says.

Crolley often leads educational boat tours, showing people the wildlife and workings of South Carolina Waterways. He says he is happy to see his representatives taking this on. He has a few ideas for what the training should include as well.

“What I would say is let’s add something to the test that has to do with the ethical interaction with seabirds and shorebirds while boating, right. And all wildlife really. If you see a loggerhead sea turtle, cut the engine drift through that spot. You know, manatees frequent our waters more often than ever. Dolphins -- there’s an ethical way to interact with dolphins,” Crolley says.

According to the most recent U.S. Coast Guard report in 2021, 75% of all boating deaths happened on a vessel where the operator had no training. According to the state Department of Natural Resources, when comparing 2018 with 2022 totals, South Carolina’s boating deaths have increased by 46%.

William Grubb is a boating enthusiast, who got his boating certificate in New Jersey and likes to travel and use it to see the east coast. Grubb says he enjoys the Shem Creek area, and his certification provided a lot of useful background.

“Mostly I found that learning about the buoys and the channel markers is the most important thing in boating safety. Because when you’re out in the fog or something, you rely upon channel markers to get you back to port. And you’ve got to know which ones are aware what they mean, especially the ones that signify a shallow area or some rocks,” Grubb says.

He thinks it’s a good idea for people to take the time to do a course on the basics of boating.

“So, I feel very, very strongly that ever since I’ve been boating and at the age of 14, that I’ve always had some courses to help me through my pleasurable day,” Grubb says.

Crolley says he is hopeful that if passed, the law will mean accessible boating resources are available to people, so they can participate in a safe boating culture.

“I just took that course with my nine-year-old because she’s so into boating and since it’s like the thing to do like a daddy daughter class that we took as an all day class and we got certificates and all that sort of thing. I love the idea that there’s some thought around making the boating safety culture of this state more highly involved,” Crolley says.

There are some exceptions to who would have to take the course. It is stated to apply to anyone born on or after July 1, 2007. But it excludes people who already have a commercial boating license, have a certification from another state or already has other Coast Guard credentials.

You can read the bill in its entirety here.

