Charleston Co. Schools opens learning pavilion at elementary school

The Charleston County School District is celebrating a new outdoor learning pavilion at a Wadmalaw Island elementary school.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is celebrating a new outdoor learning pavilion at a Wadmalaw Island elementary school.

The pavilion at Edith L. Frierson Elementary officially opened at a ribbon cutting on Wednesday.

The structure will serve as an outdoor classroom and gardening center, a news release from the district states. In creating it, project leaders combined two covered pavilion areas that join at the corners.

This, according to the district, will give the space versatility for multiple uses.

“An outdoor pavilion for outdoor education as well as supporting that garden program, I think is a long-lasting benefit to the students here,” Clemson Design Center Director David Pastre says.

The project is a collaboration between the school, community members, the district, Clemson University’s Architecture+Community BUILD certificate program, Kiawah Cares and the Kiawah Island Club.

