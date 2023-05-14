Sheriff’s office: 4 charged with murder in shooting death of 14-year-old

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office arrested the four people they say are responsible for the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl.

Drayton Tarvarus Smalls, 18, of Summerville, Sabin Alexander Buck, 19, of North Charleston, Bailey Maria Taylor, 17, of North Charleston, who is being charged as an adult and an unnamed 16-year-old from Summerville, are all being charged with murder, sheriff’s office spokesperson Lt. Rick Carson says.

Carson announced that four people were in custody late Saturday night but did not release information about them or confirm the charges until Sunday afternoon.

Deputies responded to Timothy Lane near SC 27 in Ridgeville around 6:50 a.m. on Friday.

They found a dead body with gunshot wounds, later identified as 14-year-old Mariyah Ezell of Summerville.

Since then, Carson says detectives have worked through “mounds” of evidence and tips from the public.

Investigators learned there were previous “incidents” involving everyone before the shooting. They also found out the shooting was a “concentrated” by all the arrested suspects, according to Carson.

Carson says the four people were taken into custody at three different places: two locations in Summerville and one location in North Charleston.

The investigation is ongoing. The sheriff’s office does not see more arrests happening in this case, according to Carson. However, he says they cannot rule out the possibility.

Three of the suspects have been booked in the Dorchester County Detention Center. The 16-year-old was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

