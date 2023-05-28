Holly Hill man arrested in deadly Moncks Corner shooting

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Moncks Corner Police Department says one person was arrested after a woman was found dead in a home Saturday afternoon.

Trivelle Fowler, 34, of Holly Hill was taken into custody Saturday was charged with one count of murder, the police department says.

On Saturday at 4:15 p.m. officers were called to the 400 block of Birchwood Drive for a possible homicide, a news release states.

They say when officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds with no sign of life.

The Moncks Corner Fire Department, Berkeley County EMS and the Berkeley County Coroner responded and declared the victim dead at the scene, the police department says.

They say an investigation by Moncks Corner detectives led to identifying Fowler as the shooting suspect.

The coroner’s office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Fowler was being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center and his bond hearing was scheduled for Sunday.

The is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 843-719-4169.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.