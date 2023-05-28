SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Holly Hill man arrested in deadly Moncks Corner shooting

Trivelle Fowler, 34, of Holly Hill was charged with one count of murder after a shooting in...
Trivelle Fowler, 34, of Holly Hill was charged with one count of murder after a shooting in Moncks Corner Saturday afternoon.(Hill-Finklea Detention Center)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Moncks Corner Police Department says one person was arrested after a woman was found dead in a home Saturday afternoon.

Trivelle Fowler, 34, of Holly Hill was taken into custody Saturday was charged with one count of murder, the police department says.

On Saturday at 4:15 p.m. officers were called to the 400 block of Birchwood Drive for a possible homicide, a news release states.

They say when officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds with no sign of life.

The Moncks Corner Fire Department, Berkeley County EMS and the Berkeley County Coroner responded and declared the victim dead at the scene, the police department says.

They say an investigation by Moncks Corner detectives led to identifying Fowler as the shooting suspect.

The coroner’s office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Fowler was being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center and his bond hearing was scheduled for Sunday.

The is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 843-719-4169.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moncks Corner Police Department says a a home on Birchwood Drive is being investigated after a...
Moncks Corner Police investigate woman’s death
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral
Jeffrey McCue, 34, is charged with first-degree burglary and kidnapping, according to jail...
Man charged after hours-long standoff at downtown home
The Charleston County School District says two of the three finalists for its superintendent...
Two Charleston Co. superintendent finalists withdraw amid social media leak
The Summerville Police Department says three people were injured in a Saturday shooting.
3 injured Summerville shooting, 1 in custody, police say

Latest News

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, who is running for the Republican nomination for president, speaks at a...
WATCH LIVE: U.S. Sen. Tim Scott hosts town hall event in Goose Creek
A bagpipe musician will perform Taps Monday at 3 p.m. on Patriots Point.
Lowcountry events will mark Memorial Day Monday
VIDEO: The Lowcountry plans events to mark Memorial Day
The city of Charleston is remembering Police Chief Luther Reynolds, who died Monday at age 56...
Visitation set for Sunday for Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds