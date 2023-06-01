SC Lottery
Emma Navarro falls in French Open 2nd round

Emma Navarro of the U.S. plays a shot against Canada's Bianca Andreescu during their second...
Emma Navarro of the U.S. plays a shot against Canada's Bianca Andreescu during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, June 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)(Jean-Francois Badias | AP)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARIS, FRANCE (WCSC) - Lowcountry native Emma Navarro was eliminated from the French Open on Thursday with a 2nd round loss to Canada’s Bianca Andreescu 6-1, 6-4.

After dropping the first set, Navarro would take a 4-2 lead in the 2nd set before Andreescu, the 2019 US Open champion, rallied to take the last 4 games and win the match.

Navarro won her first ever Grand Slam match on Tuesday with her first round victory and has moved up to 75th in the WTA rankings.

