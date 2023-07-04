SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Memorial workout at State House honors SC soldier killed in Afghanistan

The South Carolina State House was closed for the July 4 holiday, but outside the building, a group worked up a sweat to honor a fallen soldier.
By Live 5 Web Staff and Mary Green
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina State House was closed for Independence Day Tuesday, but a dedicated group gathered outside the building to work up a sweat in honor of a fallen soldier.

The 11th Annual Memorial Workout for Ryan Rawl paid tribute to the Citadel alum who was killed by a suicide bomber in Afghanistan in 2012.

“It gets bigger and bigger every year. More people come out, and we have a lot of new people that come out, too,” Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said. “They find out about it, and they want to be here.”

Members of the group partnered up to break a sweat, something they say Rawl would’ve enjoyed.

“He was one of my guys,” Lott said. “He was a school resource officer, a deputy sheriff here in Richland County.”

Just as he served his community, Rawl served his country, in the South Carolina Army National Guard. It was call he felt after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, his parents, Diane and Stanley Rawl said.

Ryan Rawl died in a suicide bombing attack in Afghanistan in 2012.
Ryan Rawl died in a suicide bombing attack in Afghanistan in 2012.(Live 5)

“He didn’t join immediately, but he joined,” Stanley Rawl said.

“It kept nagging at him, kept nagging at him,” Diane Rawl said.

The annual Ryan Rawl Memorial Workout is part of a promise Lott made to Rawl’s parents that he’d never be forgotten.

“And he has kept his promise,” Rawl’s mother said.

“To watch the tears in his mom’s eyes and the pain in his dad’s face, that’s something you’ll never forget,” Lott said. “They lost their son, so this is something small that we can do to make sure he’s never forgotten.”

This year, the Rawls received a special gift honoring his dual service: a portrait of him in both his military and deputy uniforms, something his father called overwhelming.

“It looks like he could step off the canvas. It was like, ‘Oh my,’” Diane Rawl said. “It looks absolutely just like him. It just takes your breath away.”

And they’re giving a gift too. This year’s workout raised money for Big Red Barn Retreat, which helps South Carolina veterans, service members, and first responders strengthen their mental health and wellness.

“We have to give back. It’s our duty now,” Stanley Rawl said.

A call to duty that, like their son, won’t be forgotten.

The Ryan Rawl Memorial Workout is always a partner workout. It symbolizes how those in law enforcement and our military are starting and ending their missions together, and always looking out for each other.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Manigo, 33, was charged in the murder of his 11-year-old daughter and a 50-year-old woman...
Man charged with murder of daughter, sister-in-law in wake of Colleton Co. fire
Neil Timothy Ferrell, 34, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent...
N. Charleston Police make arrest in Sunday night homicide
The state of South Carolina is paying out nearly half a million dollars to an inmate after he...
South Carolina awards inmate $485K after prison attack
Charles Otis James III is charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with...
N. Charleston Police arrest man in sexual assault of underage girl
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says emergency services are on the scene of an alligator...
69-year-old Beaufort Co. woman dead after alligator attack, deputies say

Latest News

North Charleston's Riverfront Park canceled its Fourth of July Festival Tuesday amid severe...
Riverfront Park cancels Fourth of July festival, but not fireworks
VIDEO: Memorial workout at State House honors SC soldier killed in Afghanistan
The Charleston Animal Society is caring for eight puppies found Monday in the heat.
Charleston Animal Society treating 8 puppies for heat stress, burns
VIDEO: Riverfront Park cancels 4th of July Festival, but not fireworks