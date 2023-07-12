SC Lottery
What’s Driving You Crazy: Summerville intersection raises safety concerns

Residents who use the Jedburg Road and Drop Off Drive intersection are raising safety concerns.
By Elisheva Wimberly
Updated: 17 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Berkeley County intersection has seen 13 accidents this year based on data from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety and now residents are asking for changes.

“It’s dangerous,” are two words people used to describe the intersection of Jedburg Road and Drop Off Drive.

This intersection could be a stop-and-go spot if you’re headed away from the Lowcountry towards Charlotte or Columbia or it could be a part of the routine drive to work. Residents who have lived near the intersection for years say problems are only getting worse.

At the intersection, drivers have the opportunity to turn left, right, or continue straight on all sides. The problem is the lack of a traffic signal at the intersection.

Residents say they’ve contacted the South Carolina Department of Transportation multiple times for a solution to the problem with answers ranging from “a light or roundabout was not needed in the area,” to “SCDOT does not put lights in close proximity to interchanges.”

Wendy Odom, who works in the area and is a Summerville resident, says it’s another accident waiting to happen.

“Especially at nighttime, these roads are dark, and you hardly have any streetlights coming out,” Odom said. “It’s going to be an accident one day.”

SCDOT Director of Strategic Communications Ginny Jones says the agency has been working with Berkeley County to improve Jedburg Road.

“The intersection is not eligible for a signal due to proximity to the interchange and traffic signal at the ramp,” Jone said. “However, SCDOT has been working with Berkeley County and they have recently finalized a corridor study which conceptualizes Jedburg Road improvements not only at this intersection but along Jedburg Road.”

Summerville resident William Grimes says he wants to know why it always takes an accident to end fatally before something is done about a road.

“It’s very bad. It’s very hard to get out and it’s very dangerous because you can’t see,” Grimes said. “You have big trucks coming in and out, you got the cars trying to come in the store, people taking their lunch break. It’s very backed up and it’s very bad.”

Officials in Berkeley County have not yet returned a request for comment on the future plans for the intersection.

Do you know of a dangerous intersection, pothole problem or construction issue along your regular route? Submit it here.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

