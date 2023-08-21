SC Lottery
Police investigate Walterboro shooting that injured 1

Colleton Fire-Resuce and the police department responded to the 100 block of Glover Street just...
Colleton Fire-Resuce and the police department responded to the 100 block of Glover Street just before 3 a.m. Saturday.(Colleton County Fire-Rescue)
By Steven Ardary
Aug. 21, 2023
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Walterboro Police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Colleton Fire-Resuce and the police department responded to the 100 block of Glover Street just before 3 a.m. Saturday.

Colleton Fire-Rescue located a man who had been shot in the abdomen and was treated at the scene for his injuries.

He was later taken by ambulance to a Charleston-area trauma center.

Firefighters said a suspect may have been apprehended by Walterboro Police later in the morning

