Hit and run victim pleads for change at Charleston intersection

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Trace Clutts has lived in the Goose Creek area for 23 years but he works at the ports, so he drives through the intersection of Mount Pleasant Street and Laurel Avenue every day on his way to work.

Clutts has been in two accidents within seven months of each other. The first being in his truck and the second time was on his motorcycle. In his first accident, the driver was coming off I-26 to Mount Pleasant Street and Clutts was sideswiped. In the second accident, Clutts was sent over the handlebars of his motorcycle. He says you cannot see outside the poles near the bridge unless you’re on Mount Pleasant Street or Laurel Avenue and people just don’t pay attention.

“There’s got to be a red light there. There’s got to be something in place besides a stop sign, the whole thing is you can’t see,” Clutts says. “When you drive, vision is your number one safety protocol. You have to be able to see where you’re going.”

Initially, Clutts says he really didn’t feel anything. He originally took charge of the scene since he learned all of the first aid tricks while being in Boy Scouts. From a minor cut to a broken leg or even possibly a death. Clutts says when EMS placed him at a 90-degree angle to transport him to the hospital, he could feel the pain rush to his leg. But even before that moment, Clutts says he knew his leg was broken before he even hit the ground.

From what Clutts claims witnesses at the scene saw that day, originally the car hit him, stopped, and then drove away up the ramp to I-26. Witnesses say they saw the driver get out of the car, fix the bumper and leave.

Clutts says regarding his case, deputies have told him they have some leads but nothing that could change direction. Clutts says an add-on to the street also needs to be cameras that record.

“First and foremost, cameras,” Clutts says, “We would have found the person by now if there were cameras.”

Trace’s message for drivers is simple, look out for motorcycles.

“Watch out for us. Us bikers, we’re just out enjoying the day like you are, we’re just on our way to work, “Clutts says. “The only difference between you and us is we don’t have a roll cage around us. We have God’s hands around us trying to keep us safe. And then secondly, just slow down, take your time.”

Trace is physically healing every day, but his case still remains unsolved. If you know any information on his hit-and-run incident contact the Charleston Police Department at (843)-577-7434.

