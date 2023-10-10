Ribbon cutting held for new Berkeley County Resource Connection Center location

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A new community food resource is set to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

FoodShare Berkeley County with the help of Trident United Way is seeking to bring fresh fruits and vegetables to the community to improve financial stability.

With FoodShare Berkeley County, Lowcountry residents can sign up for Fresh Food box delivery and receive them twice a month.

They’re $5 per box with SNAP benefits or $20 without.

Each box will be packed and include a recipe card highlighting some of the fresh fruits and vegetables included.

Tuesday’s ribbon cutting also celebrates the new location of the Berkeley County Resource Connection Center at 500 South Live Oak Drive.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.