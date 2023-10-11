North Charleston Police investigate deadly shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say one man is dead after an early-morning shooting at a home in North Charleston.

Police responded at approximately 2:45 a.m. to a home in the 2700 block of East Surrey Drive where a shooting had been reported, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

Officers found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name.

Jacobs says no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Charleston Police Tip Line at 843-607-2076 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

