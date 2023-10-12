SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Coroner IDs victim in early-morning North Charleston Shooting

Police say one man is dead after an early-morning shooting at a home in North Charleston.
By Patrick Phillips and Pilar Briggs
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died in a shooting that happened on Wednesday.

Xzavier Robertson, 19, died from a gunshot wound, coroner Bobbi O’Neal says.

Police responded at approximately 2:45 a.m. to a home in the 2700 block of East Surrey Drive where a shooting had been reported, police spokesman Harve Jacobs says.

Officers found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Jacobs says no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Charleston Police Tip Line at 843-607-2076 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department is investigating a reported bank robbery Wednesday.
Police investigating reported bank robbery
Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Charleston Wednesday afternoon for her appearance at...
Kamala Harris speaks at College of Charleston in ‘Fight for Our Freedoms’ tour
Ashley Grant, 31, is charged with disturbing schools, third-degree assault and battery and...
Woman charged after causing ‘disturbance’ in N. Charleston school drop-off line
On Oct. 3, Tymeir Dial was shot and killed on East 127th Street in Cleveland. His family say...
Woman says she witnessed her son gun down his brother: ‘Turn yourself in’

Latest News

The Charleston Police Department has announced that two teenagers are facing charges in...
Officials: Two teenagers arrested in West Ashley shooting that injured 1 person
The Hanahan Police Department says one person is in custody in connection to a shooting that...
Police: One arrested in connection to deadly Hanahan shooting
Bowen Turner, who is now 21-years-old, is expected to be released from a state prison Nov. 15...
SC man accused of multiple rapes set to leave prison after 16 months
A member of the historic Tuskegee Airmen, the first American coalition of Black military...
Lieutenant from Tuskegee Airmen to visit USS Yorktown