Coroner IDs victim in early-morning North Charleston Shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died in a shooting that happened on Wednesday.

Xzavier Robertson, 19, died from a gunshot wound, coroner Bobbi O’Neal says.

Police responded at approximately 2:45 a.m. to a home in the 2700 block of East Surrey Drive where a shooting had been reported, police spokesman Harve Jacobs says.

Officers found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Jacobs says no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Charleston Police Tip Line at 843-607-2076 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.