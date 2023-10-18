SC Lottery
North Charleston Police investigate deadly shooting

By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Officers responded to Nelson Street Tuesday night for a shooting.

A police report states EMS was transporting the man when officers arrived at the scene.

The victim later died at the hospital.

The coroner’s office has not yet released the victim’s name.

