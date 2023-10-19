Drivers concerned with hidden guardrails, road signs on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Johns Island drivers say road conditions on the island are becoming too dangerous.

Weeds and dirt covering the road, guardrails left near the roadside and road signs that are becoming invisible are just some of the issues surrounding Brownswood Road and Southwick Drive.

Drivers say weeds and dirt cover about 18 inches of Southwick Drive in a very sharp corner of the road making the road narrow on an already dangerous portion of the road. The road sign arrows are also nearly completely covered by weeds.

But those aren’t the only issues. Drivers say Brownswood Road is also experiencing some problems.

On Johns Island, there is a bridge over a creek on Brownswood Road. Drivers say a vehicle crashed into the guardrail months ago and in the aftermath, the old rail is still sitting on the bridge on the roadside, and at night or in the rain it’s dangerous.

Another accident caused the big arrow signs on Southwick Drive to collapse. Drivers coming from Brownswood Road towards Maybank Highway had no arrow noting the sharp curve. After several calls from residents, the signs were finally replaced after a few weeks.

