Deputies look for man wanted in connection to criminal sexual conduct with minor

Dominique Jermaine Anderson, 35, of Estill, is wanted on a charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who is wanted in connection to criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Dominique Jermaine Anderson, 35, of Estill is wanted for the charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, the sheriff’s office says.

They say Anderson is known to frequent the areas of Burton, Okatie and Estill.

If anyone knows of his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

