Coroner IDs victim of weekend Mount Pleasant shooting

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a Mount Pleasant man who died Saturday night in a shooting.

Jason Bailem, 39, died Saturday at 10:35 p.m. at MUSC after suffering a gunshot wound, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Police responded at approximately 9:50 p.m. Saturday to a report of shots fired in the area of Brently Road. They arrived to find the victim, later identified as Bailem, lying on the ground in a yard near a home, Sgt. Ashley Croy said.

Officers attempted life-saving measures until he could be taken to an area hospital, Croy said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Mount Pleasant Police at 843-884-4176 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

