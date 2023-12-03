Charleston Police investigates deadly shooting in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting at a Charleston apartment complex that left one person dead.

Officers responded to Ashley Oaks Apartments at approximately 9 p.m. for reports of gunfire, Sgt. Anthony Gibson said.

When officers arrived, they found a victim in a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, Gibson said.

He said the victim was taken to a hospital by EMS where they later died.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department or Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 843-554-1111.

