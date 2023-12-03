SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston Police investigates deadly shooting in West Ashley

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting at a Charleston apartment complex that left one person dead.

Officers responded to Ashley Oaks Apartments at approximately 9 p.m. for reports of gunfire, Sgt. Anthony Gibson said.

When officers arrived, they found a victim in a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, Gibson said.

He said the victim was taken to a hospital by EMS where they later died.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department or Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle fire on I-26 has eastbound lanes closed Friday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Vehicle fire cleared on I-26
The North Charleston Police Department says a girl is accused of failing to stop for blue...
Girl accused of failing to stop for blue lights, police chase ends in crash
The president of South Carolina State University has released a statement of caution to...
One injured in shooting at university’s student residence complex
The northern lights may be more visible due to a strong geomagnetic storm heading towards the...
A coming geomagnetic storm means you may get a chance to see the northern lights
Rep. Jay Kilmartin, R – Lexington, speaks outside the South Carolina Department of Revenue in...
After relinquishing license, lawmaker joins call for changes to liquor liability law

Latest News

A historical reenactment of the Charleston Tea Party 250 years later brings folks from the...
Group gathers 250 years later to remember the Charleston Tea Party
SPARK, an online, interactive platform created by MUSC, works to improve research, treatment...
Tri-County Therapy, MUSC SPARK fuel autism research in sensory holiday event
The Charleston Fire Department says one person is injured following an early morning home fire.
Resident injured while battling garage fire
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person was injured in a rollover crash on...
Officials: 1 injured in rollover crash on Charleston County roadway
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says an auto-pedestrian crash happened on Savannah...
FIRST ALERT: Auto-pedestrian crash shuts down Savannah Highway