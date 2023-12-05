SC Lottery
Troopers: 1 dead in Georgetown Co. crash

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash in Georgetown County on Monday.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash in Georgetown County on Monday.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Choppee Road near Genesis Drive, seven miles north of Georgetown, according to Lcpl. Lena Butler.

A 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling south on Choppee Road when the vehicle left the road and crashed into a guardrail and tree.

Butler said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the driver.

