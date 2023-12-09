Police respond to fatal shooting on Remount Road

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one dead.

An initial report provided by Chief Richard Gebhardt of the Hanahan Police Department states that officers responded to a business on Remount Road near the city limit after midnight Saturday morning following reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, they located a wounded individual and attempted lifesaving measures. These attempts proved unsuccessful.

Gebhardt says investigators are actively investigating this incident, following leads to locate those responsible for the shooting.

The incident is believed at this time to be isolated, however, police still ask that the public be careful and aware of their surroundings.

Anyone with information regarding this is asked to contact the Hanahan Police Department at 843-747-5711.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s Offices are assisting in the investigation.

