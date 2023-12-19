SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man dies in early-morning North Charleston shooting

North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead shortly after midnight Tuesday.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead shortly after midnight Tuesday.

Police responded to the area of Joppa Avenue at approximately 12:21 a.m. to a report of numerous shots. Once there, officers found a man in the driver’s seat of a gray Nissan Rogue that was still running, an incident report states.

Police say the victim was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers found rifle shell casings near the vehicle and spotted numerous bullet holes in the victim’s vehicle and a vehicle next to it, which police said was a dark green Hyundai Sonata that was also running.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

No arrests have been made in the killing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Charleston Police Department Tip Line at 843-607-2076 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An incident report states a person died after being trapped in a fully submerged vehicle...
Coroner IDs victim trapped in submerged vehicle during Sunday flooding
High tides and heavy rain flooded streets around downtown Charleston Sunday. This photo shows...
Cleanup begins in Charleston, Georgetown after storm brings heavy rains, flooding
Twin brothers killed after early morning shooting in Jasper Co.
Twin brothers killed during early morning shooting in Jasper Co.
Multiple law enforcement agencies searched for 6-year-old Michelle Murph and 42-year-old Jason...
Missing father, daughter found dead, Richland County deputies say
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a Dec. 9 crash left one person dead.
73-year-old motorcyclist dies week after Berkeley County crash

Latest News

North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead shortly after...
VIDEO: North Charleston Police investigating deadly early-morning shooting
Five loggerhead sea turtles from Massachusetts were flown to the South Carolina Aquarium after...
5 cold-stunned turtles flown to SC aquarium
High tides and heavy rain flooded streets around downtown Charleston Sunday. This photo shows...
Charleston Fire responds to more than 100 calls during Sunday storm
Margaret “Maggie” Williams is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 125 pounds with brown eyes...
Charleston Police search for missing 16-year-old girl