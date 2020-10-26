What’s Driving You Crazy: Status of the Palmetto Commerce Interchange project

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County staff are working through final designs for a new interchange off I-26. A viewer wrote in to Live 5 News to ask about the status after a series of public meetings were held in 2019.
Charleston County staff say they are acquiring right-of-way for the project and working through the final design and permitting phase. Staff expect to bid the project in the spring of 2021 and hope construction will start in the summer.
The Palmetto Commerce Interchange will be located off I-26 between University Boulevard (MM 205) and Ashley Phosphate Road (MM 209). It will connect drivers directly to Palmetto Commerce Parkway. The goal of the project is to reduce travel times, improve access options and provide a more efficient commute.
To improve bike and pedestrian facilities in the area, a multi-use path will connect from Ingleside Boulevard to Salamander Road. A concrete barrier wall will separate the path from vehicular traffic.
