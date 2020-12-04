Armed felon sentenced to more than 15 years for gun possession

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After pleading guilty to a 2017 incident, a man from Mount Pleasant has been convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Eric Martin Scott, Jr., 25, of Mount Pleasant, was sentenced to 188 months in federal prison, to be followed by a five-year term of court-ordered supervision after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy said.
On March 21, 2017, Scott was pulled over for a traffic offense and McCoy said a 9mm pistol was located in his car. McCoy said Scott was a convicted felon at the time and prohibited from possessing firearms.
McCoy says it was established that Scott had at least three prior serious drug felonies and was subject to a sentence of at least 15 years to life in prison.
“Keeping our communities safe is a top priority of our office,” said McCoy. “Mount Pleasant, the Lowcountry, and our State are safer knowing that this career armed criminal will remain behind bars for the foreseeable future. Our office will continue to seek harsh punishments for those with a blatant disregard for the law and who consistently put our law enforcement officers and neighbors in danger.”
There is no parole in the federal system.
Assistant United States Attorney Nathan Williams of the Charleston office prosecuted the case.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.