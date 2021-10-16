Child critically injured after Upstate shooting, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - A child has been critically injured after a shooting along White Horse Road, according to Capt. Jimmy Bolt with the Greenville Sheriff’s Office.

Bolt said deputies received a call around 11:30 Saturday morning. It happened at the Tall Pines Mobile Home Park along White Horse Road, he said.

According to Bolt, the child was taken to a local hospital and their condition is critical.

Dispatch confirmed the child is four years old.

Deputies are investigating, Bolt said.

