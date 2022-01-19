Berkeley Co. Schools set to discuss competitive pay rate for substitute teachers

SC Lottery
Berkeley County School Board members will look into the competitive rate of pay of substitute teachers during a Tuesday night meeting.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School Board will discuss the competitive rate of pay for substitute teachers in the district to help fill positions amid recent staffing shortages.

The board is set to meet in a special called meeting Tuesday night.

Dr. Natasha Wright, the Director of Human Resources for Berkeley County Schools, said that she and other staff members have been covering for classes because of a recent shortage of staff members.

Right now at the district, substitute teachers get paid $80 per day if they have a high school diploma, and after 10 days in the classroom, the rate goes up to $112 per day.

Currently certified teachers or previously certified teachers get paid $112 per day and $150 per day after 10 days.

Wright said the school district is looking to compete with neighboring school districts.

“Obviously, people have to pay their bills, so money comes into play, as well, so we’re looking at rates of pay for folks as far as substitute teachers are concerned and making sure that we’re competitive with those,” Wright said.

