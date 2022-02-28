Charleston County libraries to help rental assistance applicants

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County’s emergency rental assistance program is set to reopen after the program was suspended back in October.

The county will start accepting applications from renters and landlords on Tuesday.

The program looks to help people struggling to make rent and utility payments because of the pandemic.

Funding for the program is part of $25 billion allocated through the Federal Consolidated Appropriations Act to help states and local governments.

The county says the funding will go to help low-income renter households at risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability, and household members who qualify for unemployment benefits or have experienced financial hardship because of the pandemic.

The Charleston County Library System has partnered to assist those who need help filling out the application. Staff will help them with tasks like making copies, using computers and answering questions about the application.

Every Charleston County Public Library location will be taking appointments, except for The Village location.

There will also be seven locations where people can get help in Spanish. The Charleston County Public Library System says all people have to do is call their closest library and make an appointment.

Natalie Hauff, with CCPL, says it’s important to know that staff has no authority over who gets approved.

“We are here as a support system to help people get through the application, make the copies and help them do the whole submission,” Hauff said. “We have no absolutely no say in the application itself.”

Hauff says the staff is prepared to be able to help the community through what can be a challenging time.

Locations for Spanish Speaking appointments are available at:

