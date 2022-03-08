Man arrested after child suffers multiple broken bones, injuries to heart

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a 32-year-old man after a child suffered severe injuries including injuries to his heart and brain.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced the arrest of 32-year-old Chester Saylor, Jr. who was charged with inflicting great bodily injury on a child. He was denied bond on Tuesday.

“The injuries to these children are sickening, sickening on one hand and heartbreaking on the other,” Ravenell said. “These children suffered appalling injuries.”

Investigators say the charges are in connection to an incident that happened in December in which a 7-year-old child suffered multiple broken bones, injuries to his heart and brain, and cigarette burns to his body.

The sheriff’s office says this is the second time he has been charged with injuring a child. In 2019, Saylor was charged with the same crime.

“In that case, a two-year-old child was transferred to the Augusta Burn Center after the lower half of his body was scalded with bath water while in a tub,” the sheriff’s office said.

Physicians in that 2019 case also discovered the child had a broken bone that appeared to be healing.

Saylor faces up to 20 years in prison on each count, if convicted.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.