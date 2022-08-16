Monday marked 4 years since Edisto Island woman’s disappearance

EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - On the last day anyone saw her, Tina Snipes got a ride from a convenience store to her home, deputies say.

That was Aug. 14, 2018.

What happened to Snipes after that remains a mystery that has continued for four years.

The 43-year-old woman was last seen on surveillance footage at 3 p.m. at the Horizon EZ Shop at 2410 Highway 174.

A surveillance camera at the Horizon EZ shop on Highway 174 recorded this image of Tina Diana Snipes at approximately 3 p.m. on Aug. 15, 2018. (Source: Charleston County Sheriff's Office)

A few days later, one of her friends called authorities after she failed to come back to the convenience store.

An incident report from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office stated the responding officer who was asked to conduct a welfare check on Snipes at her Maxie Road home “located some suspicious circumstances,” but the report did not provide details.

But a year after her disappearance, investigators said they found some of the missing woman’s belongings near her home.

They said they were treating Snipes’ disappearance as a homicide.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a textured tank top, yoga pants, flip-flops, a necklace and sunglasses. Whe wore her hair up in a bun.

She was not known to drive or own a vehicle, deputies said.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has followed up on leads and has checked other convenience stores where Snipes was known to shop.

But the trail quickly went cold.

Images of Tina Snipes, who disappeared in August. (Source: Colleton County Sheriff's Office, Charleston County Sheriff's Office.)

Anyone with information on Snipes or what might have happened that day is asked to all Charleston County Detective Barry Goldstein at 843-554-2241 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.