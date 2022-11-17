Trident Tech extends free tuition offer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident Technical College on Thursday announced it would extend its tuition-free initiative for another academic year.

The college announced the extension of the program through the spring 2024 semester. The initiative applies to all of the school’s programs of study and its university transfer programs.

Trident Technical College President Mary Thornley said the program helps connect people with the skills needed for unfilled, in-demand jobs in the area.

“Great jobs are going unfilled in our community because employers can’t find people with the right skills,” Thornley said. “Not having to pay for tuition out of pocket removes one of the biggest hurdles for people who want to train or retrain to land one of the many in-demand jobs that are available.”

Current and prospective students must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid to be eligible.

New students and students who have not been enrolled during the last three semesters must also submit an admission application.

The school says other requirements vary based on the type of state aid awarded.

More information on the program can be found at tridenttech.edu.

