Gamecocks back in top 25 after Clemson win

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - With back-to-back victories over top 10 opponents, the South Carolina Gamecocks find themselves back in the top 25 in the latest AP poll.

The Gamecocks are sitting at No. 20 in the country and riding high off their 31-30 win against bitter in-state rival Clemson. The Tigers were the No. 7 ranked team going into that game and have now dropped three slots after the loss.

In the previous week, USC pulled off another upset over then 5th ranked Tennessee.

Not only did the Gamecocks secure the upset victory, but they also put up 63 points, marking the most points the Volunteers have given up to an unranked opponent in school history.

South Carolina was in the top 25 earlier in the season after their win against Texas A&M, but they fell out the next week when they lost to Missouri.

“The No. 20 ranking is the highest the Gamecocks have been since they were 3-1 and ranked 13th by the AP on Sept. 21, 2014,” a news release from USC’s athletic department stated. “It’s also the highest they’ve been ranked this late in the season since they finished the 2013 campaign ranked No. 4 in the country after posting their third-straight 11-2 season.”

The regular season is over for South Carolina, and they now await their bowl destination.

Meanwhile, Clemson will play North Carolina in the ACC Championship game on Saturday in Charlotte.

