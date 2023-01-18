SC Lottery
Teacher terminated for ignoring safety drill

The Charleston County School District has fired a teacher who refused to participate in a security drill.
By Nick Reagan
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District has terminated one of its teachers after she failed to follow directions during a safety drill.

Whitney Joh was hired by the district in August and then promptly fired in October for violating two safety policies. Information on her termination was obtained through a freedom of information act request.

Joh is an experienced teacher with a doctorate in education. She came out of retirement last year and was serving as a teacher at Daniel Jenkins Academy. The termination letter in her employee file says she chose not to follow safety policies.

On Sept. 12, the letter says she did not participate in the emergency lockdown drill – saying she was not given proper notice. Lockdowns are used whenever there’s a serious threat to students – like an active shooter. Participation in the drill is not optional and is, in fact, required by the state.

The district also found the way she handled an upset student to be inappropriate. The termination letter says the student walked into her class “clearly agitated”. She allegedly responded by blowing in his face, claiming that’s a technique used to soothe babies. The district says that technique does not meet their standards for handling children.

She was fired on Oct. 12, 2022.

The district had no further comment. Joh has not responded to a request for comment.

