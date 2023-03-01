SC Lottery
North Charleston man charged in Ladson robbery

Javonte Marquise West, 29, is charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm in a violent crime, according to court documents.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested a North Charleston man Wednesday in connection with a November robbery.

Javonte Marquise West, 29, is charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm in a violent crime, according to court documents.

Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said West was arrested in West Ashley.

Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office released these surveillance images from an armed robbery in the Ladson area on Nov. 20.(Charleston County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies released images from surveillance video of the Nov. 20 robbery at Sonny’s Gas Station on Highway 78. Investigators said a man walked into the business at about 9 a.m. and pointed a handgun at a clerk while demanding money. He left with an unspecified amount of cash.

No one was injured in the incident.

West was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

