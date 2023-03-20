SC Lottery
North Charleston nightclub facing lawsuit after shooting

A woman who says she was shot last May in a shooting at the Blue Note Bistro in North Charleston claims in a new lawsuit that the bar should have protected her.
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One of the people shot at a North Charleston nightclub last year has filed a lawsuit claiming the bar could have done more to protect them, and if the business followed proper safety practices, they allege the harm could have been avoided.

A woman who says she was shot last May in a shooting at the Blue Note Bistro in North Charleston claims in a new lawsuit that the bar should have protected her against criminal activity, and said that on that night, they did not have any security on hand.

North Charleston Police said five people were sent to the hospital after they were shot while others were taken to be treated for cuts from broken glass during the early morning hours of May 23, 2022.

Tina Miles says in the new lawsuit that the bar had a “duty to protect their guests against unreasonable risk of physical harm,” but on that night, another armed guest was allowed on the premises, leading to her, an “innocent bystander” getting shot.

Because of previous shootings at the Blue Note Bistro, the lawsuit alleges they are on notice of the need for proper security, and the owners instead operated the business in a way that fosters and invites criminal activity.

Almost a year later, the North Charleston Police Department says no arrests have been made in this incident.

Court records show Blue Note Bistro is also facing other lawsuits regarding alleged lack of security and protection for patrons.

We reached out to North Charleston City Councilman Mike Brown, who is the owner of Blue Note Bistro, for comment but we have not heard back.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

