Colleton Co. expecting first-ever charter school in 2024

The school will be called Libertas Academy of Colleton, which is one of give Libertas Academies opening soon across the country.
By Anna Harris
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County is planning to welcome its first charter school next year.

The Libertas Academy of Colleton will be affiliated with the Charter Institute of Erskine, an organization that owns charter schools across the country. This new school will be separate from Colleton County School District.

Tutelage School Solutions, a service provider that helps take charter schools all the way from initial concept to finalization, is working with the Charter Institute at Erskine to open five Libertas Academies across the country, including the one in Colleton County.

John Loveday, the executive director at Tutelage School Solutions, says they’re hoping to have 100 students per grade. In its first year, they will have grades K-6 and add on seventh and eighth grade the following year. He says the goal is to have about 25 kids or less per classroom to have an even student-to-teacher ratio.

Loveday says Colleton County needs a charter school because the county does not have a lot of options for school choice in the rural area.

Their curriculum will consist of teaching core values of character development on top of traditional subjects as well as having PE every day and uniforms for all grades. Grades K-5 will also not be given homework.

“We’re here to partner with what’s already here and I think that when parents have a choice, then generally kids will do better,” John Loveday, executive director at Tutelage School Solutions, said. “They can find schools that best fits them and their learning style and what’s most important to them.”

As of now, Libertas Academy of Colleton does not have an exact location and they’re planning to construct an entirely new building.

Loveday says they hope to start enrollment as early as this August.

