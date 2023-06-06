New leader seeks to improve Joseph Floyd Manor conditions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new leader has taken charge of the Charleston County Housing and Redevelopment Authority to provide more quality affordable housing to low-income areas.

This is the same organization that’s in charge of the Joseph Floyd Manor located in downtown Charleston which has serviced low-income seniors for about 70 years. This facility has received some backlash in recent years for failing inspections and having hundreds of 911 calls for criminal activity.

Angela Childers became the CEO within the last month, and she has about 25 years of housing authority knowledge under her belt.

“We are doing everything we can to keep our residents housed and safe,” Childers said.

She says, so far, the manor’s new improvements have included adding a brand-new boiler system, a new fire and security system and they’re working on new flooring and more cosmetic adjustments.

Childers explains that they follow Housing and Urban Development guidelines for inspections and these regulations change regularly. For example, the guidelines will now focus more on the inside of the building instead of the outside.

“We are taking every step imaginable to ace those inspections, but again, we have not had this type of inspection in the past,” Childers said. “So, this will be new for us just as it is for the rest of the housing authorities across the country.”

Childers shares that HUD has increased the median income limits nationwide for those who can live in public housing. She says Charleston County received about a $5,000 increase with a family of four having an average of a $100,000 income level. Families that make at or below 80% of that can live in the Joseph Floyd Manor.

“Does the building need improvements? Absolutely,” Childers said. “There are things that haven’t been done over the years that we need to do. And I’m not casting blame or saying it’s because of any of my predecessors. I’m basically saying now we have to prioritize the needs here and financially find the money to make those improvements.”

Childers says everything is still on the table for a new building altogether for the manor. She says she and the board still have to decide if they want to continue the renovations or start from scratch.

“We have a great leadership from the board,” Childers said. “We have an amazing staff, and we have wonderful residents. So, we have all the ingredients to be successful and they brought me in to mix that together and make us successful.”

